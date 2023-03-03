‘World’s largest immersive art experience’ to open on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Billing itself as the “world’s largest touring immersive art experience,” TRANSFIX is coming to the Las Vegas Strip.

According to a news release, TRANSFIX will debut at Resorts World Las Vegas on April 21 and will run through the fall.

Developers say the experience includes a 90 to 120-minute trip through a two-acre labyrinthine display of video installations, moving sculptures, “sonic landscapes, hidden lounges, and speakeasies.”

“We are thrilled to be partnering with TRANSFIX and for the opportunity to bring such a unique offering to our guests,” said Scott Sibella, President of Resorts World Las Vegas. “This experience will truly elevate and redefine the immersive experience approach, and we cannot wait to welcome our guests and visitors alike to this never-before-seen attraction.”

Tickets for TRANSFIX go on sale March 15, the release says.

For more information, go to their website.

