Woman identified after shot, killed in southwest Las Vegas gated community

Police look for suspect after woman shot, killed in southwest Las Vegas gated community
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:00 AM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Coroner’s office has identified a woman who was shot and killed outside her residence Monday morning in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

Police said officers received a call of a shooting inside a gated community near the 9800 block of Venus Lake Court at about 9:07 a.m. Monday.

In a media briefing Monday, police said investigators believe a man dressed in all-black clothing was parked across the street from the woman’s residence when she arrived home. An altercation occurred in the front yard and the man shot the woman before returning to his car and driving away.

The Clark County Coroner’s office on Friday identified the victim as Kidada Stewert, 48. Her cause of death was determined to be multiple gunshot wounds, the coroner said, with the manner being homicide.

During Monday’s briefing, police said the vehicle driven by the suspect was only described as a sedan, as officers were getting conflicting reports on the make, model and color.

Officers believe the shooting was not random and the two parties had some connection, police said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call LVMPD at (702) 828-3521 or via Crime Stoppers.

