Turning pedestrian bridges into crosswalks to improve safety on Las Vegas Strip tabled indefinitely

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - 2022 brought calls for increased safety on the famous Las Vegas Strip.

In October, two people were killed in a stabbing spree, one a showgirl impersonator and the other a tourist. Six others were stabbed but survived. This all played out near the Wynn.

This came after an off-duty Washington police officer was killed in March last year.

According to the arrest report, a homeless man and the victim crossed paths twice and argued before the stabbing on the pedestrian bridge between MGM Grand and New York, New York.

Something that’s been on the table is converting pedestrian bridges to crosswalks to keep people moving to prevent loitering.

After months of debate and conversations, Clark County commissioners tabled the proposed ordinance indefinitely at its last meeting.

If you have been on one of these pedestrian bridges on the strip you know how crowded, they can get including homeless individuals and performers.

Under the proposed change, no one would be allowed to stop.

Again, the ordinance has now been tabled indefinitely after some pushback.

The ACLU said this would take away peoples’ right to earn a living.

“The notion that we just want to figure out ways to get rid of certain people in certain areas, it is antithetical to our society, and it undercuts individual people’s basic first amendment rights to engage in expressive activity,” said Athar Haseebullah.

Metro said because the bridges are at an elevated position it is harder for them to see what crimes are happening.

We reached out to Metro who declined to comment but said this in May.

“Officers, we operate most of the time at grade,” said a Metro officer. “That means at the street level, we are on the sidewalk, it is hard for us to see the actual activities that are taking place when we are down there on the street and somebody might be stationary, sitting, sleeping or carrying out any kind of activity on that bridge.”

Clark County sent this statement:

“Clark County continues to work through a multitude of issues of importance as it relates to the function of pedestrian bridges on Las Vegas Blvd and impacts to movement and safety. Clark County has new signage on these bridges to remind the public that the activities are being filmed and reported to police and decals are being painted along the walkways to remind people to keep moving to avoid the crowd clusters that may lead to crime or violence. Our efforts focus on making movement along Las Vegas Blvd as safe as possible and our efforts are not geared toward the activities of street performers.”

