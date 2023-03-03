Proposed Nevada bill could expand worker access in cannabis industry to those with felonies

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevadans convicted of marijuana-related felonies would be able to work in the state’s regulated cannabis industry, if a bill is passed by lawmakers to expand employment access.

All employees in Nevada’s cannabis industry must apply for a “agent card.” State law dictates that certain Class A felonies exclude applicants from working in the industry.

According to the Clark County Special Public Defender’s Office, drug trafficking may be considered a Class A felony, as well as other charges such as murder and kidnapping.

State Senator Dallas Harris of Clark County released this statement to FOX5:

“Current law makes it unnecessarily hard to get a license to do business in the cannabis industry. With my bill, the Cannabis Compliance Board would still retain discretion over who receives a license, but a blanket ban preventing people with felony convictions from working in the cannabis industry shuts out too many people from making a good, legal living here in Nevada.”

Some advocates in the cannabis industry are calling for access for those who seek work in a now-legal space and allow businesses to decide who they should employ.

“Once you have a conviction, you are in the cycle of the system: that affects Black and Brown people four times the amount of white people. If we really want to elevate our communities and have people be productive members of societies, we have to have reentry programs for them. This is a prime example of how we can do that,” said Chamber of Cannabis President Tina Ulman.

“So many people were incarcerated. What are we doing to provide any sort of reparations? Why not allow them the chance to work in the industry that they were put away for?” said fellow advocate and chamber representative Dani Baranowski, who was arrested at 18 years old on marijuana felony charges. Her bio states that a plea deal changed her life, and propelled her toward advocacy.

FOX5 reached out to Republican leaders in the Assembly and the Senate; leaders were waiting to see the bill text, first.

“The Assembly caucus has been kept busy with the many bills we have in our chamber. We will have to review the details of bills from the Senate after they have gone through committee and been voted on. As always, we seek to work in bipartisan cooperation with our colleagues across the aisle,” a spokesperson said for Assembly Republicans.

Governor Joe Lombardo’s office issued the following response by email:

“We’ll monitor all bills as they work through the legislative process and engage when we feel necessary.”

