Nye County police looking for missing Pahrump woman

Susan Shawgo
Susan Shawgo(Nye County Sheriff's Office)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 2:05 PM PST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman last seen Tuesday.

Susan Shawgo was last seen the afternoon of Tuesday, Feb. 28 walking from Desert View Hospital. Late on Tuesday, NCSO said they were doing a welfare check on Shawgo and requested for information.

Anyone who sees Shawgo or knows her whereabouts is asked to contact NCSO at 775-751-7000 option 5 or by email at sheriff@co.nye.nv.us.

