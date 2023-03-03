North Las Vegas police: Driver shot, killed after reaching for gun during traffic stop

FOX5 | North Las Vegas police: Driver shot, killed after reaching for gun during traffic stop
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 6:10 AM PST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A driver was shot and killed by an officer with the North Las Vegas Police Department early Friday morning after they say he reached for a gun during a traffic stop.

According to police, at about 1 a.m. Friday, North Las Vegas police were conducting a traffic stop in the area of W. La Madre Way and Allen Lane.

As an officer questioned the driver, police say the individual reached for a firearm. As a result, two officers reacted and discharged their duty firearms, killing the driver.

The victim’s identity, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

NLVPD said no officers were injured during the incident.

The department notes that the investigation is still in the preliminary stages and more information will be provides as it becomes available.

The incident marked the first officer-involved shooting of 2023 in the jurisdiction of North Las Vegas police. NLVPD will identify the officers involved after 72 hours.

