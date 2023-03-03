Nevada Legislature considers passing ‘Homeless Persons’ Bill of Rights’

Group of homeless people in Las Vegas
Group of homeless people in Las Vegas(FOX5)
By Michael Bell
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 3:19 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A bill in the Nevada Legislature would establish itself as the “Homeless Persons’ Bill of Rights,” if passed.

SB142, introduced to the Committee on the Judiciary on Feb. 14 was debated Friday, would establish that a person experiencing homelessness is afforded the same rights as anyone else, including:

  • To be treated with fairness and respect for his or her privacy and dignity.
  • To be free from intimidation, harassment, and abuse.
  • Be able to use and move freely in or on public places, including, without limitation, public sidewalks, government buildings, public parks, and public transportation vehicles.
  • Equal treatment by state or local governmental agencies and have access to necessary emergency medical services.
  • To register to vote and vote in accordance with state election laws.
  • A reasonable expectation of privacy in their personal property, regardless of their location or the location of the property, to the same extent as a person who is not experiencing homelessness has the right to a reasonable expectation of privacy in any personal property located inside his or her residence.
  • To be free from discrimination by an employer on the basis of their inability to provide the employer with a permanent mailing address or an address other than the address of a homeless shelter or the address of another person or entity that provides social services for persons experiencing homelessness.
  • The unauthorized disclosure of their personally identifiable information.

The bill also states a person experiencing homelessness may bring a civil action in a court of competent jurisdiction for a violation of section 3 of this act to seek any or all of the following relief: Declaratory and injunctive relief, actual damages, reasonable attorney’s fees and any other legal or equitable relief that the court deems.

