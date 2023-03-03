Nevada Legislature bill would revise regulations for brew pubs, malt beers

A beer
A beer(Pixabay)
By Michael Bell
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 2:19 PM PST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A bill in the Nevada Legislature would revise some of the activities and regulations for brew pubs - if passed.

SB108 would authorize anyone who operates one or more brew pubs to sell at retail malt beverages that are manufactured on or off any property they own.

It would also allow brewpub owners to transport and sell beverages at special events in the state - which would be revised to mean any event that lasts no longer than three days and for which a permit from the local government has been issued.

If passed the bill would go into effect July 1. The first hearing for the bill is on March 8.

