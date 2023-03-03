Nevada Legislative bill would change septic systems, require some owners to connect to community systems

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A bill being considered in the Nevada Legislature would make several changes to septic and sewer systems, including having to connect to community sewerage disposal systems by 2054.

AB220, if passed, would have a county with a population of more than 700,000, which is currently only Clark County, to require property owners with existing septic systems that are within 400 feet of a community sewerage disposal system to connect to it by Jan. 1, 2054.

The bill would also review existing permits every five years to determine if a property is within 400 feet of a community sewerage system and notify the owners they must connect, or revoke the permit for the system after 365 days.

A program would also be established by the state to help pay no less than 50% of the cost for property owners to abandon an existing individual septic system to connect to a community sewerage disposal system.

A district board of health could also vote to impose fees on owners of such systems to carry out the means to fulfill the aforementioned requirements.

If passed, the bill would go into effect immediately.

