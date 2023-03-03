Las Vegas woman indicted for using prison inmates’ identities to obtain student loans

(USAF / Joshua Magbanua)
By Michael Bell
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 2:41 PM PST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas woman is one of three indicted by a federal grand jury alleging they used the identities of California prison inmates to enroll them into college and fraudulently collect their student aid - stealing nearly $1 million.

Dionne Ramsey, 36, of Las Vegas, Nyisha Ramsey, 43, of Lancaster, Calif., and Sharyn Barney, 62, of Lancaster, face charges of wire fraud affecting a financial institution and bank fraud.

Dionne Ramsey faces four additional counts of wire fraud.

According to the indictment, from 2012 to 2017, the three women obtained personal identifying information including names and Social Security numbers of prison inmates and other victims. They then used this info to fradulently enroll in community colleges.

They would pose as the students for federal student aid using the Free Application for Federal Student Aid - FAFSA - and direct those funds to bank accounts they had.

The three allegedly stole about $980,000 in funds that were not used to pay for the cost of attending college.

People in prison are not eligible for such funds, either.

Nyisha Ramsey and Barney have been released on bond and have pleaded not guilty. Their next hearing is April 25.

Dionne Ramsey made her initial appearance in court on Thursday.

If convicted of all charges, each defendant would face a statutory maximum sentence of 30 years in federal prison for each count.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pinkbox Doughnuts set to open its first store in North Las Vegas
Pinkbox Doughnuts set to open its first store in North Las Vegas
LVMPD investigating officer-involved shooting in Henderson near Stephanie, Sunset
Las Vegas officer shoots, injures robbery suspect after pursuit in Henderson
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
FOX5 | North Las Vegas police: Driver shot, killed after reaching for gun during traffic stop
North Las Vegas police: Driver shot, killed after reaching for gun during traffic stop
Raiders’ Darren Waller, Aces’ Kelsey Plum getting married in Las Vegas
Raiders’ Darren Waller, Aces’ Kelsey Plum getting married in Las Vegas

Latest News

A beer
Nevada Legislature bill would revise regulations for brew pubs, malt beers
Susan Shawgo
Nye County police looking for missing Pahrump woman
Southern Nevada Health District located at 280 S Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89107.
Health officials investigating cases of Legionnaires’ disease at Las Vegas resort
sewer manhole generic
Nevada Legislative bill would change septic systems, require some owners to connect to community systems