Las Vegas police investigate homicide Friday morning

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide Friday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred in the 5100 block of E. Craig.

Police will provide an update at approximately 11:30 a.m. at the gas station near the corner of Craig and Nellis.

No further information was immediately available.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.