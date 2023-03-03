Las Vegas police investigate homicide Friday morning
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:28 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide Friday morning.
According to police, the incident occurred in the 5100 block of E. Craig.
Police will provide an update at approximately 11:30 a.m. at the gas station near the corner of Craig and Nellis.
No further information was immediately available.
