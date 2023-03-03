Health officials investigating cases of Legionnaires’ disease at Las Vegas resort

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Southern Nevada Health District is advising that officials are investigating cases of Legionnaires’ disease at an off-Strip Las Vegas resort.

According to a news release, officials are investigating two cases of Legionnaires’ disease that was reported in guests who stayed separately at The Orleans Hotel & Casino in December 2022 and January 2023.

SNHD says the Orleans is assisting in the investigation and taking steps to notify current and past guests dating back to Dec. 16, 2022.

The Health District says guests who stayed at The Orleans during this timeframe and experienced symptoms up to 14 days after their stay can report their illness through an online survey: https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/7242768/23-008.

The release advises that in response to the initial reports, SNHD conducted “an environmental study of the facility, including water sampling and the facility arranged for additional environmental testing of its water system.”

According to SNHD, “facility testing results did indicate the presence of Legionella bacteria.”

The Health District says that in order to prevent additional people from becoming sick, The Orleans has begun to implement “remediation procedures and a proactive water management plan.”

As part of the “remediation process,” SNHD says it will continue to monitor additional water sampling of the resort’s water system to determine if Legionella continues to be present in order “to ensure the disinfection efforts are effective.”

According to officials, Legionnaires’ disease is contracted by inhaling aerosol droplets of water contaminated with the bacteria. “Sources of the aerosol can include showers, hot tubs, faucets, cooling towers, misters, and decorative fountains.”

Health officials noted in the release that symptoms of Legionnaires’ disease will “usually” begin within two to 10 days after exposure to the bacteria. People should still watch for symptoms for about two weeks after exposure, the release said.

“Guests who stayed at The Orleans Hotel & Casino more than two weeks ago and have not developed symptoms are not at risk for disease,” SNHD said in the release.

David Strow, vice president of corporate communications with Boyd Gaming, provided the below statement:

“We are working closely with the Health District in their investigation. However, it is important to keep in mind that this matter involves two reported cases among the thousands of guests who stayed at the Orleans over the last several months without incident. While the report is limited to two incidents, the health and safety of our guests is extremely important to us, and work is underway to prevent future issues.”

Anyone with additional questions can contact SNHD’s helpline at (702) 759-4636 or 1-866-767-5038.

More information on Legionnaire’s disease is available through the CDC at www.cdc.gov/legionella/index.html.

