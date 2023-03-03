Good Samaritan rescues abandoned puppies

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “When we entered the lobby, there were puppies galore running, playing and they were very tiny,” said Sgt. Abigail Biggar with the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office.

Last week the sheriff’s office cared for a few furry friends after a concerned citizen dropped off six puppies.

Biggar said the good Samaritan found a litter of puppies abandoned in Cold Springs near railroad tracks.

“[They] discovered a tub and when they looked inside, they discovered six puppies,” Biggar said.

Biggar says the winter storm could have easily taken their lives.

“They decided to leave them to their doom on the railroad tracks and during a snowstorm which was very scary,” she said.

The penalty for animal abuse can be a hefty punishment.

“Animal cruelty charges range anywhere from misdemeanors to felonies,” Biggar explained.

Luckily, Washoe County Regional Animal Services took in the litter.

“We’re guessing these guys to be some kind of a shepherd mix and they’ll be a larger breed dog and they’re about 8 weeks old,” said Shyanne Schull, the director of WCRAS.

Right now, the shelter is full of puppies. Schull says in the past year, they’ve seen an increase in both puppies and kittens at their facilities.

“We saw about a 36% increase in the number of puppies that came in under 6 months of age and about a 22% increase in the number of kittens that came into our shelter,” Schull said.

WCRAS has also seen an increase in animal abandonment. In 2020, animals services took in 132 animals but in 2022, that number rose to over 400.

Schull believes this is partly a consequence of the pandemic.

“Veterinary services were limited, spay and neuter services were in many cases suspended,” she said.

Regardless of the situation, Schull said abandonment is not an option when many shelters are ready to care for unwanted pets.

“We want to make sure that people know that there are resources out there if their animals are not able to be cared for,” Schull said.

“If they are in over their head, they can reach out.”

The puppies will be transferred to the Nevada Humane Society this week and avaliable for adoption soon.

