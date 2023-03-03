Forecast Outlook- 3/3/3023

Gusty Wind Returns This Weekend
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Sam Argier
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 1:50 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We’re back in a dry pattern this weekend, but the wind is making a return. A Wind Advisory will be in effect for the Las Vegas Valley, Pahrump Valley, and the Spring Mountains from 10 a.m. Saturday through 7 p.m. Sunday. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are forecast for the valleys with gusts up to 70 mph in the mountains.

Clouds will be in and out Saturday and Sunday as storms pass by to our north. With the exception of a few snow flurries possible over the Spring Mountains on Sunday, we are keeping it dry around the area. Saturday will be the warmer day with a forecast high of 64° in Las Vegas. Sunday will be running a bit cooler with a forecast high of 59°. The wind picks up Saturday afternoon and will continue through Sunday.

We keep the dry weather going through next week with temperatures staying below average through Friday. Forecast high temperatures hold in the upper 50s and low 60s.

