Estimated 200,000 people visit Nevada DMV offices when they could go online instead

A Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) location in Las Vegas on June 23, 2020.
A Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) location in Las Vegas on June 23, 2020.(Gai Phanalasy | FOX5)
By Joe Vigil
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 8:22 PM PST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada DMV says each year many people visit DMV offices when they don’t have to.

“We estimate there are about 200,000 people who come into the DMV offices when they could do things online,” said Nevada DMV Spokesperson Kevin Malone.

Malone says people can renew their Nevada driver’s license or state ID online. And says people can register a vehicle from a Nevada dealer online as well. However, people new to the state must set an appointment to visit a DMV when registering a car from out of state, as well as get a new Nevada driver’s license. Malone says appointments are about a month out right now.

The DMV is still facing a big problem with appointments. Many don’t show up at their scheduled times. The DMV says the “no-show” rate is 45.6 percent. The DMV is asking the public to cancel their appointments online if they’re not going to show up.

“Slots may be available sooner as customers cancel appointments they will not use,” said Malone.

The agency is in year two of a four-year transformation plan. The DMV wants to offer nearly all services online. However, Malone says some people like face-to-face interaction at an office. And offices will remain open for those who want to use them, including the elderly, disabled people and people who are not proficient with computers.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

