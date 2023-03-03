Coroner IDs 2 found dead after apparent murder-suicide in North Las Vegas home

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Coroner’s office on Friday identified two people who were found dead after an apparent murder-suicide in a home in North Las Vegas on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the coroner’s office, the cause of death for Josephine Barboza, 50, was determined to be a gunshot wound of the neck. Her manner of death was homicide, officials said.

The coroner’s office said the cause of death for Hilario Barboza, 50, was found to be gunshot wound of the head. His manner of death was listed as suicide.

Police on Tuesday said officers responded to a residence in the 1900 block of Tallow Tree Avenue after a juvenile boy found both his parents dead.

Police had said both individuals appeared to have been suffering from gunshot wounds. Authorities said Tuesday they were not looking for a suspect in the case.

