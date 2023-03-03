Coroner identifies man stabbed to death after argument on Las Vegas bus

(FOX5)
(FOX5)((FOX5))
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:14 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Coroner’s office on Friday identified a man who police say was stabbed to death on an RTC bus on Sunday evening.

Police said at around 4:52 p.m. Sunday, officers received a report of a stabbing in the 3500 block of Paradise Road.

Arriving officers located a man suffering from stab wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased, police said.

At the scene, police apprehended Aaron Cole, 59, in connection with the incident. Detectives learned the alleged victim and Cole had been involved in an argument on the bus prior to the stabbing, officers said.

Las Vegas police say man stabbed to death on bus after argument

The coroner’s office identified the victim as Dominique Antonone Lucas, 30. Officials said his cause of death was multiple sharp force injuries with his manner of death a homicide.

Cole has been charged with open murder, police said.

Records show that Cole was previously arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed dangerous weapon on Feb. 16 prior to being released on bail on Feb. 24. His preliminary hearing for that case is set for March 8, according to court records.

