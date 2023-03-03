Community group partners with Southwest Gas to help residents pay bills

Energy meter
Energy meter(MGN)
By Michael Bell
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:31 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Chicanos Por La Causa Nevada and Southwest Gas are seeking to help others with their natural gas bills.

Southwest Gas customers are eligible to receive up to $400 within a 12-month period through CPLC’s housing counseling program.

The grant, funded by the Southwest Gas Foundation, is eligible to those who:

  • Provide address and account verification documentation
  • Have not received Energy Share assistance within a 12-month period unless the maximum amount of assistance has not been reached.
  • Complete a program application and provide required household income documentation.
  • Eligible customers must meet current Federal Poverty Income Guidelines, $60,000 or less for a family of four.
  • Provide proof of financial hardship or crisis that affected the household from making their utility payments.

For more information, go to the CPLC Nevada website.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LVMPD investigating officer-involved shooting in Henderson near Stephanie, Sunset
Las Vegas officer shoots, injures robbery suspect after pursuit in Henderson
Pinkbox Doughnuts set to open its first store in North Las Vegas
Pinkbox Doughnuts set to open its first store in North Las Vegas
Raiders’ Darren Waller, Aces’ Kelsey Plum getting married in Las Vegas
Raiders’ Darren Waller, Aces’ Kelsey Plum getting married in Las Vegas
Las Vegas police look for hit-and-run vehicle that left victim with ‘substantial injuries’
Las Vegas police look for hit-and-run vehicle that left victim with ‘substantial injuries’
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts

Latest News

Crash at Maryland & Wigwam
California man identified by coroner after killed in central Las Vegas crash
(FOX5)
Coroner identifies man stabbed to death after argument on Las Vegas bus
Police look for suspect after woman shot, killed in southwest Las Vegas gated community
Woman identified after shot, killed in southwest Las Vegas gated community
2 dead after shooting at North Las Vegas home
Coroner IDs 2 found dead after apparent murder-suicide in North Las Vegas home