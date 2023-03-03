Community group partners with Southwest Gas to help residents pay bills

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Chicanos Por La Causa Nevada and Southwest Gas are seeking to help others with their natural gas bills.

Southwest Gas customers are eligible to receive up to $400 within a 12-month period through CPLC’s housing counseling program.

The grant, funded by the Southwest Gas Foundation, is eligible to those who:

Provide address and account verification documentation

Have not received Energy Share assistance within a 12-month period unless the maximum amount of assistance has not been reached.

Complete a program application and provide required household income documentation.

Eligible customers must meet current Federal Poverty Income Guidelines, $60,000 or less for a family of four.

Provide proof of financial hardship or crisis that affected the household from making their utility payments.

For more information, go to the CPLC Nevada website.

