California man identified by coroner after killed in central Las Vegas crash

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Coroner’s office has identified a 19-year-old California man who died after a crash Saturday night in the central Las Vegas Valley.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, at around 10:48 p.m. Saturday, a car was approaching East Wigwam Avenue at a high rate of speed when another car was stopped southbound on South Maryland Parkway for the red light.

Police said a crash occurred when the first car drifted over the concrete center median and struck the front of the second one. The first car then kept traveling off-road and struck a metal light pole before coming to a stop in Desert Bloom Park, authorities said.

The 47-year-old driver of the first car suffered critical injuries, according to police.

LVMPD said the 18-year-old driver of the second car suffered minor injuries. Two passengers in the vehicle, who police say were both 19 years old, were transported to Sunrise Hospital.

According to authorities, one victim suffered substantial injuries and the second passenger, identified as a man from California, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The coroner’s office identified the victim as Travis River Jones, 19, of Fontana, California.

Officials said his cause of death was blunt force trauma with the manner of death determined to be an accident.

