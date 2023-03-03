6-month-old dies after suspected DUI crash in east Las Vegas

A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
By Michael Bell
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 9:24 AM PST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 6-month-old baby who was injured in a suspected DUI crash Saturday evening in the east Las Vegas Valley has died, according to police.

Police had said initially that four people, including the baby, were in critical condition after the three-vehicle crash that occurred at about 7:42 p.m. Feb. 25 near S. Nellis Boulevard and E. Vegas Valley Drive.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the baby boy, who has not been identified, died Wednesday at a local hospital.

The infant’s death marks the 18th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD’s jurisdiction this year.

The driver of a Dodge Ram, Tiffany Carter, showed signs of impairment after the accident and was taken into custody, police said.

She is being held in jail without bond facing charges including DUI resulting in severe bodily harm and violation of parole, records show.

