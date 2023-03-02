Snow blankets mountains near Cave Creek, north Scottsdale, and Mesa

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Call it “Ari-snow-na!” Arizona has seen a wicked winter season and this latest round of storms is no different.

Arizona’s Family First Alert Weather team was the first to alert the Valley of possible snow flurries to hit Valley elevations and they delivered. Early Thursday morning, our crews saw snow beginning to pile up in certain Cave Creek and north Scottsdale neighborhoods. Further east, aerial video showed Usery Mountains looking especially wintery.

One Scottsdale fire precinct was blanketed in snow, promptings officials to urge drivers to take necessary precautions to drive safely in slick conditions. In the high country, totals are at nearly two feet of snow so far in Flagstaff, with over a foot being measured in Prescott. Flagstaff and eastern portions of the Rim into the White Mountains remain under a Winter Storm Warning until 11 a.m.

Closer to Phoenix and at the height of the storm, SRP reported over 4,600 customers in the West Valley along Interstate 17 were without power. In addition, nearly 2,000 APS customers didn’t have power near Carefree. Gusty winds were also reported throughout the night.

Snow in North Scottsdale at Fire Station 616. Drive slowly. Always drive at a slower speed to account for slippery conditions and lower traction when driving on snow or ice. Try not to be in a hurry and give yourself plenty of time to come to a complete stop. pic.twitter.com/MJfy757d5B — Scottsdale Fire Department (@ScottsdaleFire) March 2, 2023

Now that the sun is coming up…



📍North Scottsdale. #azfamily pic.twitter.com/ZeWJ7vM6ti — Whitney Clark (@whitneyclarktv) March 2, 2023

