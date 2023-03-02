Saints’ Alvin Kamara pleads not guilty in alleged Las Vegas nightclub assault

Alvin Kamara mugshot
Alvin Kamara mugshot(Las Vegas Metro PD)
By Michael Bell
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:54 AM PST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two NFL players and two other men suspected in a nightclub assault that left the alleged victim severely beaten all pleaded not guilty on Thursday.

Alvin Kamara, a running back for the New Orleans Saints, and Chris Lammons, a cornerback for the Cincinnati Bengals, along with friends Darrin Young and Percy Harris, all face charges of conspiracy to commit battery and battery - substantial bodily harm.

Alvin Kamara, top left, and Chris Lammons, top right, along with friends Darrin Young (bottom...
Alvin Kamara, top left, and Chris Lammons, top right, along with friends Darrin Young (bottom left) and Percy Harris (bottom right)

The four men allegedly attacked Darnell Greene, who is also seeking damages via a lawsuit for more than $10 million.

The alleged incident occurred while Kamara and Lammons were in Las Vegas for the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl.

On Thursday, all four men pleaded not guilty and waived their right to a speedy trial.

The group will have its jury trial July 31.

