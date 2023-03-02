Pinkbox Doughnuts set to open its first store in North Las Vegas

Pinkbox Doughnuts set to open its first store in North Las Vegas
Pinkbox Doughnuts set to open its first store in North Las Vegas(Pinbox Doughnuts)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:19 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Doughnut lovers, rejoice! Pinkbox has announced that it is opening its first location in North Las Vegas next week.

According to a news release, Pinkbox Doughnuts will celebrate the grand opening of the North Las Vegas store on Saturday, March 11. The store will open its doors at 9 a.m., the company said.

Pinbox said the new location is at 1210 W. Craig Road.

“We are very excited to open another Pinkbox Doughnuts and to bring our own style of fun, including our over-the-top grand opening community celebrations, to North Las Vegas,” said Judith Perez Siegel, owner of Pinkbox Doughnuts. “We look forward to celebrating with the North Las Vegas community on Saturday, March 11, and we can’t wait to share with them our store’s whimsical décor, unique doughnut designs, and amazing flavors.”

According to Pinkbox, the eatery serves up “more than 70 unique designs and delicious flavors 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”

Visit www.pinkboxdoughnuts.com for more information.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LVMPD investigating officer-involved shooting in Henderson near Stephanie, Sunset
Las Vegas officer shoots, injures robbery suspect after pursuit in Henderson
2 dead after shooting at North Las Vegas home
Police: Juvenile finds both parents dead at North Las Vegas home
Raiders’ Darren Waller, Aces’ Kelsey Plum getting married in Las Vegas
Raiders’ Darren Waller, Aces’ Kelsey Plum getting married in Las Vegas
Man visiting Las Vegas for son’s bachelor party hits slot jackpot at Strip casino
Man visiting Las Vegas for son’s bachelor party hits slot jackpot at Strip casino
A woman who goes by "Martha War" sits by the pool during the Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend...
Las Vegas set to hold ‘world’s largest rockabilly event’

Latest News

Odyssey Charter Schools
Educating students with blended learning
Findlay Auto Group
Findlay chooses Real Talk Youth Impact Program as Spin Zone charity for March
LVMPD K-9 trials
Learn about K-9 training with LVMPD
LVMPD K-9 trials
LVMPD K-9 trials