Pinkbox Doughnuts set to open its first store in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Doughnut lovers, rejoice! Pinkbox has announced that it is opening its first location in North Las Vegas next week.

According to a news release, Pinkbox Doughnuts will celebrate the grand opening of the North Las Vegas store on Saturday, March 11. The store will open its doors at 9 a.m., the company said.

Pinbox said the new location is at 1210 W. Craig Road.

“We are very excited to open another Pinkbox Doughnuts and to bring our own style of fun, including our over-the-top grand opening community celebrations, to North Las Vegas,” said Judith Perez Siegel, owner of Pinkbox Doughnuts. “We look forward to celebrating with the North Las Vegas community on Saturday, March 11, and we can’t wait to share with them our store’s whimsical décor, unique doughnut designs, and amazing flavors.”

According to Pinkbox, the eatery serves up “more than 70 unique designs and delicious flavors 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”

Visit www.pinkboxdoughnuts.com for more information.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.