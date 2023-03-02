Pandemic-era SNAP benefits ending soon; creating food insecurity concerns

SNAP Program EA benefits ending soon
SNAP Program EA benefits ending soon(KOLO)
By Crystal Garcia
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 8:03 PM PST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Soon, Nevadans who have been getting help through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will soon have a harder time putting food on the table. As the emergency allotments (EAs) added during the pandemic are set to roll back beginning in April.

Local food banks, like the Food Bank of Northern Nevada (FBNN), are bracing for that expected influx of people using their services. Starting in April, SNAP Program users will only receive one payment a month; and for some families and seniors, that means an decrease of 80% - 90%, e.g. someone who was getting $200 dollars a month will drop down to about $24 dollars a month.

“Families are making tough choices every day, about 40% are having to pick between rent and food; and seniors are already having to pick between medical care, prescriptions and food,” said Jocelyn Lantrip, spokesperson with FBNN.

The anticipated rollback of SNAP benefits is expected to impact over 41,000,000 Americans, across the country.

“We want them (community) to know that we are here, because, maybe they have been using this benefit and not needed the food bank as much, so we want people are (sic) aware of our benefits of the resources,” said Lantrip.

FBNN has 150 partner agencies across the region and are taking this time to remind the community that FBNN will always be around to combat food insecurity.

To learn about FBNN’s resources, click here.

To learn how you can give back to the community and help combat food insecurity by donating to FBNN, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LVMPD investigating officer-involved shooting in Henderson near Stephanie, Sunset
Las Vegas officer shoots, injures robbery suspect after pursuit in Henderson
2 dead after shooting at North Las Vegas home
Police: Juvenile finds both parents dead at North Las Vegas home
Raiders’ Darren Waller, Aces’ Kelsey Plum getting married in Las Vegas
Raiders’ Darren Waller, Aces’ Kelsey Plum getting married in Las Vegas
Man visiting Las Vegas for son’s bachelor party hits slot jackpot at Strip casino
Man visiting Las Vegas for son’s bachelor party hits slot jackpot at Strip casino
A woman who goes by "Martha War" sits by the pool during the Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend...
Las Vegas set to hold ‘world’s largest rockabilly event’

Latest News

Alvin Kamara mugshot
Saints’ Alvin Kamara pleads not guilty in alleged Las Vegas nightclub assault
Las Vegas police look for hit-and-run vehicle that left victim with ‘substantial injuries’
Las Vegas police look for hit-and-run vehicle that left victim with ‘substantial injuries’
Hauler Parade to be held Thursday night on Las Vegas Strip
Hauler Parade to be held Thursday night on Las Vegas Strip
Classroom generic
City of Las Vegas offering summer camps during spring break
UNLV Football’s Ryan Keeler had been prescribed medication prior to death, police report says
UNLV Football’s Ryan Keeler had been prescribed medication prior to death, police report says