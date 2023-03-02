O.J. Simpson weighs in on Alex Murdaugh trial

O.J. Simpson, AP
O.J. Simpson, AP
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 1:18 PM PST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTERBORO, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - O.J. Simpson thinks it was probably a mistake for Alex Murdaugh to take the stand while on trial for the murders of his wife and son.

On Thursday the former football star posted a video on Twitter in response to repeated questions about his opinion on the Murdaugh case.

“I don’t know what they think... I’m an expert on it?” Simpson said. “But I gotta admit, when he took the stand, a guy who’s a habitual liar, I did watch.”

He said as an admitted liar, he found it hard to believe Murdaugh could be on the witness stand without lying.

“Question is, what did he lie about?” Simpson asked. “But lying and stealing money is a little different than murder.”

He believes Murdaugh testified to try to be relatable to the jury, to convince them “that he was a good ol’ boy.” And he thinks it could have worked on some of the jurors.

O.J. Simpson’s opinion on the case?

“I am not qualified to really say if the guy did it or you didn’t do it,” he said. “But what I’ve seen, do I think it’s more likely that he did it? Yes. But ‘more likely’ equals reasonable doubt.”

In 1995 Simpson was acquitted of the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman. From their wealth to claims of law enforcement excluding other suspects, many people have pointed out similarities between Simpson’s high-profile trial and the Murdaugh trial.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LVMPD investigating officer-involved shooting in Henderson near Stephanie, Sunset
Las Vegas officer shoots, injures robbery suspect after pursuit in Henderson
2 dead after shooting at North Las Vegas home
Police: Juvenile finds both parents dead at North Las Vegas home
Raiders’ Darren Waller, Aces’ Kelsey Plum getting married in Las Vegas
Raiders’ Darren Waller, Aces’ Kelsey Plum getting married in Las Vegas
Man visiting Las Vegas for son’s bachelor party hits slot jackpot at Strip casino
Man visiting Las Vegas for son’s bachelor party hits slot jackpot at Strip casino
A woman who goes by "Martha War" sits by the pool during the Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend...
Las Vegas set to hold ‘world’s largest rockabilly event’

Latest News

Nevada state legislature image
Nevada Legislature bill would allow prosecution by AG for retail theft crimes
Exterior shot of The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas, NV
Dog euthanasia rates up 91% in 2022 at Las Vegas shelter
Alvin Kamara, a running back for the New Orleans Saints, and Chris Lammons, a cornerback for...
Saints’ Alvin Kamara pleads not guilty in alleged Las Vegas nightclub assault
Las Vegas police look for hit-and-run vehicle that left victim with ‘substantial injuries’
Las Vegas police look for hit-and-run vehicle that left victim with ‘substantial injuries’
Hauler Parade to be held Thursday night on Las Vegas Strip
Hauler Parade to be held Thursday night on Las Vegas Strip