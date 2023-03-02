Nevada Legislature bill would allow prosecution by AG for retail theft crimes

Nevada state legislature image
By Michael Bell
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 3:07 PM PST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A bill in the Nevada Legislature would - if passed - authorize the Attorney General to investigate and prosecute the crime of organized retail theft.

AB50, introduced to the Assembly Committee on Judiciary Tuesday, would also enable the AG to investigate and prosecute anyone suspected of selling, advertising, or possessing goods that are unauthorized or counterfeit.

Anyone suspected of doing so could also face charges for any other crimes committed while doing the above.

“A 2021 Retail Security Survey from NRF News states that Some 65% of respondents noted an increase in violence in ORC perpetrators, while 37% said ORC gangs were more aggressive than in the past. The study also names Las Vegas in the Top 10 cities affected by ORC,” the Nevada Attorney General’s Office tweeted Tuesday.

“This bill would allow the Nevada AG to investigate and prosecute organized retail theft, counterfeit goods and fraudulent transactions. It is necessary legislation to curb this issue and will make the OAG a meaningful partner in this endeavor.”

