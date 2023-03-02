Life is Beautiful announces locals presale for downtown Las Vegas event

Life Is Beautiful festival in Las Vegas.
Life Is Beautiful festival in Las Vegas.(Life Is Beautiful)
By Tyler Harrison
Published: Mar. 2, 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Life is Beautiful music and arts festival has announced a “locals” only pre-sale.

According to the festival, the presale for Nevada residents runs through Friday night.

Nevada residents can purchase a 3-day pass for $355 dollars on the festival’s website: https://lfe.is/localspresale

According to Life is Beautiful, no code is necessary. However, tickets may only be purchased by fans with a valid Nevada billing address at the time of sale.

Running Sept. 22-24, the popular downtown event celebrates its 10th anniversary this year.

