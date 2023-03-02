Life is Beautiful announces locals presale for downtown Las Vegas event

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Life is Beautiful music and arts festival has announced a “locals” only pre-sale.

According to the festival, the presale for Nevada residents runs through Friday night.

Nevada residents can purchase a 3-day pass for $355 dollars on the festival’s website: https://lfe.is/localspresale

According to Life is Beautiful, no code is necessary. However, tickets may only be purchased by fans with a valid Nevada billing address at the time of sale.

Running Sept. 22-24, the popular downtown event celebrates its 10th anniversary this year.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.