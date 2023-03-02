Las Vegas police look for hit-and-run vehicle that left victim with ‘substantial injuries’

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 9:16 AM PST
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run crash.

According to Las Vegas police, the incident occurred at about 3:44 a.m. Feb. 10 in the area of W. Flamingo Road and Cameron Street.

Police said the pedestrian was in a marked crosswalk when he was struck by the vehicle. According to LVMPD, the victim sustained “substantial injuries” as a result of the crash and remains in the hospital as of March 2.

Police said the “vehicle that struck the pedestrian never stopped on the scene and fled westbound on Flamingo.”

LVMPD said the vehicle was captured on several cameras in the area. The vehicle is believed to be a silver 4-door sedan with front-end damage.

According to police, the vehicle also has “major” damage to its front windshield, as the driver’s side appears to be completely shattered.

LVMPD says the vehicle was last seen traveling westbound in the area of Flamingo and Jones.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation Section at 702-828-8547. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet atwww.crimestoppersofnv.com.

