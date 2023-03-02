Las Vegas cannabis district? City debates location while Clark County official eyes ‘Amsterdam West’

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - City of Las Vegas officials called for more research before giving a green light to a future “Cannabis District,” while a Clark County leader eyes potential location for “Amsterdam West.”

Wednesday, the Las Vegas City Council passed cannabis lounge regulations, which maintained a 2019 rule that lounges must be 1,000 feet apart. Exceptions can be granted with waivers, city officials said. Other rules passed: edibles can be freely consumed on lounge patios, but exceptions must be granted for smoking and vaping.

FOX5 told you about the efforts from numerous businesses, industry leaders and realtors for changes to the 1,000 foot rule, hoping for a Cannabis Corridor of numerous establishments to be located within the Arts District or Downtown. Once the Cannabis Compliance Board has assigned jurisdiction for a lounge, businesses cannot move.

Numerous members of the public spoke before the council meeting, calling for lounges to be treated like bars, for customers to easily walk to various establishments.

“It’s the innovation of our industry. The entire world is watching us,” said Dana Baranowski of the Chamber of Cannabis.

“There’s a reason all the car companies are on the same street, there’s a reason hotels are on Las Vegas Boulevard. You inhibit the ability for [lounges] to be successful,” Thomas said.

Councilwoman Olivia Diaz voiced caution about picking a location prior to more research from city officials.

“We’re hearing a lot of different opinions... not everyone wants a little Amsterdam in a certain space. We have to be cognizant. We have to be respectful of spaces that already exist. Where that is going to happen? It’s a question we don’t even know,” Diaz said, noting that there could be broad support for a future location once research has been done.

Clark County recently passed its own ordinances for cannabis lounges, and according to Commissioner Tick Segerblom, he’s already eyeing a potential “Cannabis District” for his jurisdiction.

“We don’t have a distance separation in our ordinance and are very excited about that. I’m looking at an area near the Strip that we can designate as a ‘Little Amsterdam,’ or ‘Amsterdam West,’” Segerblom said.

