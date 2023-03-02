La. woman accused of using aunt’s debit card for 136 DoorDash orders held on $18 million bond

Maili Morris is accused of making 136 purchases on DoorDash, totaling around $12,000, using her...
Maili Morris is accused of making 136 purchases on DoorDash, totaling around $12,000, using her 73-year-old aunt's debit card.(TPSO)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 11:17 AM PST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A Hammond woman accused of using her aunt’s debit card to make over 100 purchases from several vendors using the DoorDash app is being held on an $18 million bond, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Jimmy Travis says Maili Morris, 31, was booked into jail on Feb. 16 on 816 counts of criminal financial charges.

Morris is accused of ordering around $12,000 worth of food and merchandise from restaurants and stores in the Hammond area from Nov. 2022 - Jan. 2023.

Investigators say Morris made 136 purchases using her 73-year-old aunt’s debit card, which she had linked to her personal DoorDash account.

Maili Morris is accused of making 136 purchases on DoorDash, totaling around $12,000, using her...
Maili Morris is accused of making 136 purchases on DoorDash, totaling around $12,000, using her 73-year-old aunt's debit card.(TPSO)

The orders were made from various vendors including Big Lots, Petsmart, Walgreens, CVS, Dollar General, and several fast food restaurants.

Morris’ bond was set at $18,360,000, Chief Travis says.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LVMPD investigating officer-involved shooting in Henderson near Stephanie, Sunset
Las Vegas officer shoots, injures robbery suspect after pursuit in Henderson
2 dead after shooting at North Las Vegas home
Police: Juvenile finds both parents dead at North Las Vegas home
Raiders’ Darren Waller, Aces’ Kelsey Plum getting married in Las Vegas
Raiders’ Darren Waller, Aces’ Kelsey Plum getting married in Las Vegas
Man visiting Las Vegas for son’s bachelor party hits slot jackpot at Strip casino
Man visiting Las Vegas for son’s bachelor party hits slot jackpot at Strip casino
A woman who goes by "Martha War" sits by the pool during the Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend...
Las Vegas set to hold ‘world’s largest rockabilly event’

Latest News

Exterior shot of The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas, NV
Dog euthanasia rates up 91% in 2022 at Las Vegas shelter
Alvin Kamara, a running back for the New Orleans Saints, and Chris Lammons, a cornerback for...
Saints’ Alvin Kamara pleads not guilty in alleged Las Vegas nightclub assault
Las Vegas police look for hit-and-run vehicle that left victim with ‘substantial injuries’
Las Vegas police look for hit-and-run vehicle that left victim with ‘substantial injuries’
Hauler Parade to be held Thursday night on Las Vegas Strip
Hauler Parade to be held Thursday night on Las Vegas Strip
Classroom generic
City of Las Vegas offering summer camps during spring break