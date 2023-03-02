‘It finally happened’: Shelter dog gets forever home after no inquiries for months

A shelter dog named Sky has been adopted by a family after not receiving any interest for months.
A shelter dog named Sky has been adopted by a family after not receiving any interest for months.(Stafford County Animal Shelter)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 2:12 PM PST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAFFORD, Va. (Gray News) - A shelter dog has finally found her forever home after not receiving any inquiries for months.

According to the Stafford County Animal Shelter, a 3-year-old lab-pit mix named Sky was surrendered in November 2022 because she was not getting along with other dogs at a home.

The team said Sky passed their behavioral test with flying colors, but no one called or emailed them about her for months.

However, that changed in late February after the shelter made a community call to help find a forever home for the 3-year-old pup.

“It’s official, we’re desperate,” the shelter team shared on social media. “Sky hasn’t received one inquiry since arriving last year or any visits, but there has to be someone out there. She is a wonderful companion.”

The social media post went viral and after more than 68,000 shares and 5,000 comments, Sky was officially adopted.

The animal shelter thanked everyone for helping get the word out on Sky as her overall behavior was declining after being kenneled for so long.

And thanks to the community’s response, they ended up getting more inquiries than they could respond to.

“It happened! It finally happened! Sky was adopted!” the shelter shared in an update. “Thank you so much.”

The shelter team said those interested can check online to view all of their current animals awaiting adoption.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LVMPD investigating officer-involved shooting in Henderson near Stephanie, Sunset
Las Vegas officer shoots, injures robbery suspect after pursuit in Henderson
2 dead after shooting at North Las Vegas home
Police: Juvenile finds both parents dead at North Las Vegas home
Raiders’ Darren Waller, Aces’ Kelsey Plum getting married in Las Vegas
Raiders’ Darren Waller, Aces’ Kelsey Plum getting married in Las Vegas
Man visiting Las Vegas for son’s bachelor party hits slot jackpot at Strip casino
Man visiting Las Vegas for son’s bachelor party hits slot jackpot at Strip casino
A woman who goes by "Martha War" sits by the pool during the Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend...
Las Vegas set to hold ‘world’s largest rockabilly event’

Latest News

Jeffrey Wetekamm, 60, was arrested on allegations that he inappropriately touched three young...
School bus driver accused of inappropriately touching 3 young girls
A local residents walks his dog in the falling snow on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Elizabeth...
Half of California freed from drought thanks to rain, snow
Exterior shot of The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas, NV
Dog euthanasia rates up 91% in 2022 at Las Vegas shelter
DC's cherry blossoms coming early due to confusing weather
DC's cherry blossoms coming early due to confusing weather