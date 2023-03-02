Golden Knights acquire 2-time Stanley Cup winner Jonathan Quick

Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) during the first period of an NHL hockey game...
Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)(Frank Franklin II | AP)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 11:55 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Golden Knights on Thursday announced that the team has acquired goalie Jonathan Quick.

The Golden Knights picked up Quick from the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for goaltender Michael Hutchinson and a seventh-round draft pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. Columbus will retain 50% of Quick’s contract, the Knights said.

The 37-year-old has spent 16 seasons in the NHL and won the Stanley Cup in 2012 and 2014. Quick was previously acquired by the Blue Jackets on Wednesday from the Los Angeles Kings, the Knights said in a release.

According to a news release, Quick has appeared in 743 games in his NHL career, all with the Kings, posting a record of 370-275-82 with a .911 save percentage and 2.46 GAA.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LVMPD investigating officer-involved shooting in Henderson near Stephanie, Sunset
Las Vegas officer shoots, injures robbery suspect after pursuit in Henderson
2 dead after shooting at North Las Vegas home
Police: Juvenile finds both parents dead at North Las Vegas home
Raiders’ Darren Waller, Aces’ Kelsey Plum getting married in Las Vegas
Raiders’ Darren Waller, Aces’ Kelsey Plum getting married in Las Vegas
Man visiting Las Vegas for son’s bachelor party hits slot jackpot at Strip casino
Man visiting Las Vegas for son’s bachelor party hits slot jackpot at Strip casino
A woman who goes by "Martha War" sits by the pool during the Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend...
Las Vegas set to hold ‘world’s largest rockabilly event’

Latest News

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) and the bench celebrate the winning...
Golden Knights rally from 2 down in 3rd to beat Flames in OT
Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson, left, celebrates after making an assist to...
Golden Knights play the Lightning on 4-game win streak
Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) plays against the Anaheim Ducks during an NHL...
Golden Knights take win streak into game against Sharks
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) plays against the Montreal Canadiens during...
Golden Knights’ Mark Stone undergoes back surgery