Golden Knights acquire 2-time Stanley Cup winner Jonathan Quick

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Golden Knights on Thursday announced that the team has acquired goalie Jonathan Quick.

WELL WELL WELL…



We have acquired Jonathan Quick from the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for Michael Hutchinson and a 2025 seventh-round pick!#VegasBorn | #TheGoldenAge pic.twitter.com/ew53N5rvsr — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) March 2, 2023

The Golden Knights picked up Quick from the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for goaltender Michael Hutchinson and a seventh-round draft pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. Columbus will retain 50% of Quick’s contract, the Knights said.

The 37-year-old has spent 16 seasons in the NHL and won the Stanley Cup in 2012 and 2014. Quick was previously acquired by the Blue Jackets on Wednesday from the Los Angeles Kings, the Knights said in a release.

According to a news release, Quick has appeared in 743 games in his NHL career, all with the Kings, posting a record of 370-275-82 with a .911 save percentage and 2.46 GAA.

