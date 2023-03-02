Glendale will require stores to implement anti-theft resources for shopping carts

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The city of Glendale is putting new rules on businesses requiring them to secure their shopping carts. City council members voted unanimously last night to require some technology or services to keep shopping carts from leaving store property. “They’re disappearing from all these parking lots,” Glendale resident Andrea Luna said. “Yeah, something needs to be done.”

With the new ordinance, Glendale is following the lead of neighboring cities like Peoria, Avondale, and Phoenix. “It would be nice if they kind of put lock and key on everything,” Luna said. “It’s just sad that you have to lock everything down now.”

The ordinance will go into effect on March 30. Glendale Deputy City Manager Rick St. John says it’s a response to an increasing number of shopping carts in unsheltered communities over the last year. “The shopping carts were being taken from retail establishments, and eventually being discarded in public places,” St. John said.

These anti-theft resources could mean locks on shopping cart wheel, or it could mean cart retrieval services. If a shopping cart is taken from its business, a person could be charged with a Class 3 misdemeanor. But St. John says the goal isn’t to punish but encourage other options. “We understand that a lot of the reasons that people use shopping carts to move their property around it’s a need,” he said. “It’s not a want. They’re not trying to do anything nefarious. They’re just trying to survive.”

St. John also says the city is not paying for the changes and knows it will cost money for business owners. That’s why he says the city will work with stores on a case-by-case basis to determine what works best for them. “Ultimately, it’s going to save them money,” he said. “Because they’re not going to have to keep replacing shopping carts.”

St. John says any new store owners with shopping carts must include these anti-theft resources starting April 1. Existing stores will have until the beginning of October to transition to new technology or services. He also says the city plans on launching a website devoted to these anti-theft services in the next couple of weeks before that March 30 date when the ordinance goes into effect.

