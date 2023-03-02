Dog euthanasia rates up 91% in 2022 at Las Vegas shelter

Exterior shot of The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas, NV
Exterior shot of The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas, NV(FOX5)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 2:04 PM PST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Dog euthanasia rates were up sharply at the Animal Foundation in 2022 despite a much smaller increase in intakes.

According to statistics provided by the Animal Foundation, the shelter took in 14,122 dogs last year, an almost 30% increase from 2021. However, the dog euthanasia rate was more than 91% in 2022, with 2,261 dogs euthanized. In 2021, Animal Foundation euthanized 1,183 dogs.

The trend continued with cats as well. The shelter took in 8,324 cats, a 50% increase from the previous year, but euthanized 1,432 cats, an increase of 61% from 2021.

A spokesperson for the Animal Foundation said animals were only euthanized if they were considered “unhealthy or untreatable” as defined by the Asilomar Accords, a policy created by animal welfare leaders in 2004.

“The Animal Foundation took in almost 25,000 animals in 2022,” the shelter said in an emailed statement. “As an organizational policy, only animals not considered to be healthy and/or treatable are candidates for humane euthanasia. The definitions of healthy and treatable that we utilize are articulated in the Asilomar Accords. Euthanasia rates vary depending on the population of animals we serve in a given month or year.”

In 2022, the Animal Foundation stopped taking strays after an outbreak of Canine Pneumovirus. The shelter said two dogs were euthanized as a result and didn’t have a large impact on the overall euthanasia rate. The virus was officially cleared from the facility in Nov. 2022.

