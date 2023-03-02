City of Las Vegas offering summer camps during spring break

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - If you are looking for something for the kids to do on spring break, you’re in luck!

All six community centers in the city of Las Vegas are offering a number of fun activities to keep kids busy during the school break.

According to the city, there’s a kids camp, splash camp and even a musical theatre camp.

The camps are available children from kindergarten through 8th grade.

The camps will run from March 13-17 from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. and are supervised by trained staff, the city said.

The city says space is limited, registration in advance is required and fees depend on which camp you choose.

Visit lasvegasnevada.gov/Camps for more information.

