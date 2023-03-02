California’s Yosemite National Park closed indefinitely amid record-setting snowfall

In this photo provided by the National Park Service, a structure at Yosemite Falls in Yosemite...
In this photo provided by the National Park Service, a structure at Yosemite Falls in Yosemite National Park, Calif., is covered in snow Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Yosemite National Park, closed since Saturday because of heavy, blinding snow, postponed its planned Thursday, March 2, 2023, reopening indefinitely. (National Park Service via AP)(AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 6:42 AM PST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The National Park Service announced Wednesday that Yosemite National Park in California will be closed indefinitely due to snow.

According to officials on Wednesday, Yosemite has experienced “significant snowfall in all areas of the park, with snow up to 15 feet deep in some areas.”

In posts shared on Yosemite’s website and social media channels, officials said “crews are working to restore critical services so visitors can safely return.” However, “there is no estimated date for reopening.”

According to AP, Yosemite had planned to reopen Thursday before postponing indefinitely.

“In all of my years here, this is the most snow that I’ve ever seen at one time,” said Scott Gediman, a spokesperson for Yosemite and ranger for 27 years told the Los Angeles Times. “This is the most any of us have ever seen.”

According to the LA Times, officials late Tuesday measured 40 inches of snow in the Yosemite Valley, setting a record for the date, Gediman told the paper. The previous record on the valley floor had been set at 36 inches on Feb. 28, 1969, the LA Times reported.

