2 floors of Mandalay Bay evacuated late Wednesday night after fire

Mandalay Bay exterior
Mandalay Bay exterior(Tory Kooyman | Tory Kooyman via MGM Resorts International)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 6:10 AM PST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Fire Department said two floors of the Mandalay Bay resort were evacuated late Wednesday night after a fire.

According to CCFD, crews were dispatched at about 11:02 p.m. Wednesday to Mandalay Bay for reports of smoke showing near the roofline.

The department said it responded to the scene with five engines, two truck companies, three rescues, a heavy rescue and two battalion chiefs. “Following protocol, CCFD upgraded the response to a second alarm on arrival after finding active smoke production showing from the roof on arrival.”

According to CCFD, crews ascended to the roof and found a small fire at the top of the stairwell shaft on the roof and exterior to the stairwell.

“CCFD quickly assembled a hose line and extinguished the fire,” the department said in a news release.

The release noted that Mandalay Bay’s smoke removal systems activated and kept smoke on the interior to a minimum. However, CCFD said two floors were “temporarily” evacuated for “precautionary measures.”

CCFD said there were no civilian or firefighter injuries reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. CCFD said a dollar amount for fire damage has not yet been determined. 

No further information was provided.

