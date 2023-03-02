2 floors of Mandalay Bay evacuated late Wednesday night after fire

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Fire Department said two floors of the Mandalay Bay resort were evacuated late Wednesday night after a fire.

According to CCFD, crews were dispatched at about 11:02 p.m. Wednesday to Mandalay Bay for reports of smoke showing near the roofline.

The department said it responded to the scene with five engines, two truck companies, three rescues, a heavy rescue and two battalion chiefs. “Following protocol, CCFD upgraded the response to a second alarm on arrival after finding active smoke production showing from the roof on arrival.”

According to CCFD, crews ascended to the roof and found a small fire at the top of the stairwell shaft on the roof and exterior to the stairwell.

“CCFD quickly assembled a hose line and extinguished the fire,” the department said in a news release.

The release noted that Mandalay Bay’s smoke removal systems activated and kept smoke on the interior to a minimum. However, CCFD said two floors were “temporarily” evacuated for “precautionary measures.”

CCFD said there were no civilian or firefighter injuries reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. CCFD said a dollar amount for fire damage has not yet been determined.

No further information was provided.

