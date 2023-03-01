UPS employees accused of trafficking cocaine in packages

UPS employees arrested, charged with trafficking cocaine in packages, officials say.
UPS employees arrested, charged with trafficking cocaine in packages, officials say.(UPS via MGN)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 7:54 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCALLEN, Texas (Gray News) - Two UPS employees are accused of transporting cocaine inside packages.

U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani announced that Orlando Candelario Almanza, 49, and Fidencio Salinas Jr., 51, have been arrested in Texas on charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

Authorities said three others have also been taken into custody related to the case: Javier Enrique Mendoza, 48, Jose Felipe Lozano, 58, and Enrique Bernardo Gamez, 45.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office, UPS employees, Almanza and Salinas, knowingly transported packages of cocaine that were being provided.

Authorities said Mendoza gave packages of cocaine to the workers while Lozano provided fraudulent labels for the packages and Gamez stored the cocaine at his residence prior to transport.

In 2022, the five of them conspired to transport cocaine through UPS packages multiple times from March to October, the indictment stated.

Authorities said they seized about 60 kilograms of cocaine the group trafficked.

If convicted, the men face up to life in prison and a possible $10 million fine, according to authorities.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, Hidalgo County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force and the FBI assisted in the investigation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man visiting Las Vegas for son’s bachelor party hits slot jackpot at Strip casino
Man visiting Las Vegas for son’s bachelor party hits slot jackpot at Strip casino
(File)
Las Vegas casino letting you drink free on your birthday
Police look for suspect after woman shot, killed in southwest Las Vegas gated community
Police look for suspect after woman shot, killed in southwest Las Vegas gated community
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
Man shot at gas station near MLK, Carey
Man shot multiple times at North Las Vegas gas station, police say

Latest News

Making history in North Las Vegas: Judge serves as first Black judge in the city
Making history in North Las Vegas: Judge serves as first Black judge in the city
Generic police lights
Motorcyclist dead after crash near Desert Inn, Tenaya
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot pauses during her concession speech during an election night party...
Chicago Mayor Lightfoot ousted; Vallas, Johnson in runoff
2 dead after shooting at North Las Vegas home
2 dead after shooting at North Las Vegas home
Smoke rises from trains as firefighters and rescuers operate after a collision near Larissa...
Fiery Greece train collision kills 29, injures at least 85