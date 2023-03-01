UNLV Football’s Ryan Keeler had been prescribed medication prior to death, police report says

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has released its report on the death of Ryan Keeler, a UNLV Football player who was found deceased in February.

The report from Las Vegas police provides details on the scene when officers arrived.

Keeler, 20, was found deceased in his apartment on Feb. 20 at around 2:10 p.m. after Julio Garcia, UNLV defensive line coach, went to check on him. According to the report, Garcia went to Keeler’s apartment to perform a welfare check and had to kick open the apartment door in order to get inside.

The report says that once inside, Garcia found Keeler “unconscious and cold to the touch.” Garcia then called 911, according to the report, which said officers arrived to the apartment and observed Keeler deceased on his bed.

During an interview with a friend of Keeler, who was not named in the report, police wrote that the friend informed officers that Keeler had been having nausea and felt sick for the past week. The report specifically said since Feb. 13.

The friend told police that he had hung out with Keeler the night prior when they ate dinner together. At about 9 p.m. on Feb. 19, the report says that the friend stated he dropped Keeler at his residence and that Keeler was “feeling a little better.”

During an interview with Alfredo Castillo, director of sports medicine, he informed police that Keeler had visited him yesterday. He also said Keeler had been prescribed medication on Feb. 17. However, the name of the medication was redacted and it was not clarified as to who prescribed Keeler the medication.

The Clark County Coroner’s office has not yet released the official cause and manner of death for Keeler.

Head football coach Barry Odom addressed Keeler’s death in a brief news conference Wednesday morning:

