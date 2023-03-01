Raiders’ Darren Waller, Aces’ Kelsey Plum getting married in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two Las Vegas sports stars are tying the knot!

Aces guard Kelsey Plum and Raiders tight end Darren Waller are getting married in Las vegas this weekend.

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler confirmed the news.

Waller isn’t the only member of Raider Nation getting married.

Defensive end Maxx Crosby is also said to be getting married this weekend to his girlfriend, Rachel Washburn. The two welcomed a baby girl last year.

