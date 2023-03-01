‘Panic buttons’ now installed in all CCSD schools; have been used about 900 times during school year

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - There have been nearly 400 alerts for student code of conduct violations, 25 notifications for suspicious behavior and 39 reported campus threats such as swatting calls, reported threats and rumors so far this school year in Clark County School District.

Safety in CCSD classrooms is an ongoing concern for students and educators.

“You know up to this point, they have had over 175 guns brought to schools,” said president of the Clark County Education Association Marie Neisess.

Now with the click of a button on what looks like a normal ID badge, teachers can alert first responders in the event of an emergency.

“They have been working at schools that I have heard from educators at schools where it has been implemented,” said Neisess.

The panic buttons created by Centegix were installed last summer. Neisess said teachers still don’t feel fully safe.

“They are leaving CCSD or their profession altogether,” said Neisess. “Violence in their classrooms are on their campuses.”

According to the CCEA going into the 2022-23 school year, there were approximately 2,500 vacancies in CCSD.

Going into the new year, by the beginning of the spring semester, approximately 500 additional educators had left and currently have hundreds of vacancies, leaving thousands of students without a licensed educator in their classroom.

Neisess said we need more mental health help for students to help prevent violent acts on school campuses.

“It starts at a very young age and that is why we need to address the issues that they are having,” said Neisess. “Teach them how to cope their anger and whatever may be happening in their lives at home or in their surroundings that may be causing them to lash out.”

Neisess said CCEA is currently working with legislator leadership on what laws they can put in place so educators and students feel safe on campus and address this mental health need.

