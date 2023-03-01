Opening of Red Rock Scenic Drive delayed Wednesday morning due to snow

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 7:34 AM PST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Bureau of Land Management is advising that the opening to the Scenic Drive at Red Rock Canyon is delayed Wednesday morning due to inclement weather.

According to the BLM, the area is seeing snow on the road which is causing unsafe driving conditions.

“This may extend through the day as inclement weather continues,” officials noted.

In addition to Red Rock, officials with Lee Canyon are also advising that the area has received 2 feet of snow in the last 24 hours. As a result, Lee Canyon says the Sherwood chair will be closed Wednesday for avalanche mitigation.

Lee Canyon officials said snow is expected throughout the day “We’ll continue to mitigate through the day as well as tomorrow morning. Expect delays and please be careful,” officials said.

