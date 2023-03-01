No. 22 UNLV women beat Nevada, end MWC regular season 18-0

Generic Basketball
Generic Basketball(wtoc)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 8:08 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Desi-Rae Young scored 20 points, Alyssa Durazo-Frescas added 18 and No. 22 UNLV rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Nevada 71-66 on Tuesday night to finish the regular season undefeated in the Mountain West Conference.

UNLV is the second program to run the 18-game Mountain West schedule undefeated (Colorado State, 2016). It is also just the fourth time a Mountain West team finished the regular season undefeated in conference play. UNLV has not been undefeated in conference play since going 8-0 against the Big West in 1985.

UNLV trailed 54-44 with 3:07 left in the third quarter but opened the fourth with a 13-1 run and led 62-57 with 4:32 remaining. Young scored six points and Durazo-Frescas had five during the stretch. The Rebels outscored the Wolf Pack 22-10 in the fourth.

Young was 6 of 10 from the floor and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line. Durazo-Frescas was 5-of-10 shooting from the field with four 3-pointers. Kiara Jackson added 11 points and Alyssa Brown had 10 for UNLV (28-2, 18-0).

Victoria Davis scored 19 points to lead Nevada (9-20, 6-12). Alyssa Jimenez added 13 points and Megan Ormiston 10.

UNLV’s 19-game winning streak is its longest since 1989-90 when it won 22 straight.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man visiting Las Vegas for son’s bachelor party hits slot jackpot at Strip casino
Man visiting Las Vegas for son’s bachelor party hits slot jackpot at Strip casino
A woman who goes by "Martha War" sits by the pool during the Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend...
Las Vegas set to hold ‘world’s largest rockabilly event’
Crazy Horse 3 generic photo
Las Vegas gentlemen’s club to be subject of new reality TV show
4 vehicles hit debris from crash, causing one to overturn in south Las Vegas
4 vehicles hit debris from crash, causing one to overturn in south Las Vegas
Grandstand to be build on lake at Bellagio for F1's Las Vegas Grand Prix
Bellagio Fountain Club to be offered for F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix

Latest News

Generic Basketball
No. 24 UNLV Lady Rebels hold off San Diego State 65-59
Officials say UNLV freshman football player Ryan Keeler, 20, has died.
Las Vegas authorities investigating UNLV football player death
UNLV women's NCAA college basketball head coach Lindy La Rocque, center, speaks with players...
New mother Lindy La Rocque leads homegrown UNLV to new highs
UNLV football player Ryan Keeler
UNLV football player Ryan Keeler dies