Nevada Legislature considers bill to regulate sidewalk food, merch vendors

Hotdog vendors near Allegiant Stadium
Hotdog vendors near Allegiant Stadium(FOX5)
By Michael Bell
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:55 PM PST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A bill introduced to the Nevada Legislature would establish requirements for those selling food on sidewalks - if passed.

SB92, would set rules for the licensing and regulation of street food and merchandise vendors. One caveat would be that it would only apply to a county or city with a population is 100,000 or more people

That includes Clark and Washoe Counties, as of Feb. 28, 2023.

The act would also stop a city or county from outlawing sidewalk vending or imposing criminal penalties for it.

Nevada Sen. Fabian Doñate will have the first hearing of the bill Wednesday, March 1.

The Nevada Latino Legislative Caucus said in a statement the bill is looking to make it accessible for vendors to obtain a vendor license and stop the criminalization of street vendors. Also, it will reduce the risk of vendor exploitation, or working under a person, due to their legal status or license documentation requirements.

