Nevada Legislature bill would revise deadline for mail-in ballots

FILE - Election workers process ballots at the Clark County Election Department, on Nov. 10,...
FILE - Election workers process ballots at the Clark County Election Department, on Nov. 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. Elected officials in several Nevada counties have reviewed and signed off on results of the Nov. 8 vote, in preparation for sending final tallies to the state's top election official for certification. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)(Gregory Bull | AP)
By Michael Bell
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:26 PM PST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A bill proposed in the Nevada Legislature would make changes to the deadline for mail-in ballots if passed.

AB230 would change the current law which states any ballot that is mailed to a county or city clerk must be postmarked on or before the day of the election - and be received by 5 p.m. on the fourth day after the election.

Instead, the deadline would require the mail ballot to be postmarked on or before the last day of the period for early voting - and received before the time set for the closing of the polls the day of the election.

If passed, the changes would go into effect July 1.

