Nevada Legislature bill would revise deadline for mail-in ballots

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A bill proposed in the Nevada Legislature would make changes to the deadline for mail-in ballots if passed.

AB230 would change the current law which states any ballot that is mailed to a county or city clerk must be postmarked on or before the day of the election - and be received by 5 p.m. on the fourth day after the election.

Instead, the deadline would require the mail ballot to be postmarked on or before the last day of the period for early voting - and received before the time set for the closing of the polls the day of the election.

If passed, the changes would go into effect July 1.

