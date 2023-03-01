Motorcyclist dead after crash near Desert Inn, Tenaya

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A motorcyclist is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Spring Valley Tuesday evening.

Police tell FOX5 the motorcycle rider was traveling eastbound on Desert Inn Road towards Tenaya Way. At the same time, a car traveling in the opposite direction made a left turn police said. The turn was made in front of the man riding the motorcycle.

According to police, the driver of the car stayed on scene and reported having a “permissive yellow light.”

The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver did not show signs of impairment police said.

Commuters are asked to avoid the area as roads remain closed during the investigation.

No other details were provided at this time.

