Motorcyclist dead after crash near Desert Inn, Tenaya

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Cody Lee
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 9:01 PM PST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A motorcyclist is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Spring Valley Tuesday evening.

Police tell FOX5 the motorcycle rider was traveling eastbound on Desert Inn Road towards Tenaya Way. At the same time, a car traveling in the opposite direction made a left turn police said. The turn was made in front of the man riding the motorcycle.

According to police, the driver of the car stayed on scene and reported having a “permissive yellow light.”

The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver did not show signs of impairment police said.

Commuters are asked to avoid the area as roads remain closed during the investigation.

No other details were provided at this time.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man visiting Las Vegas for son’s bachelor party hits slot jackpot at Strip casino
Man visiting Las Vegas for son’s bachelor party hits slot jackpot at Strip casino
(File)
Las Vegas casino letting you drink free on your birthday
Police look for suspect after woman shot, killed in southwest Las Vegas gated community
Police look for suspect after woman shot, killed in southwest Las Vegas gated community
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
Man shot at gas station near MLK, Carey
Man shot multiple times at North Las Vegas gas station, police say

Latest News

2 dead after shooting at North Las Vegas home
2 dead after shooting at North Las Vegas home
Hotdog vendors near Allegiant Stadium
Nevada Legislature considers bill to regulate sidewalk food, merch vendors
New school security system to be tested at CCSD schools
‘Panic buttons’ now installed in all CCSD schools; have been used about 900 times during school year
North Las Vegas man charged with hate crimes against Black family, allegedly kept severed goat head in hotel, claimed to be Jesus