Man lost at sea survives off ketchup; Heinz plans to buy him a boat

Dominica Sailor Elvis Francois survived weeks at sea, with little more than ketchup to sustain...
Dominica Sailor Elvis Francois survived weeks at sea, with little more than ketchup to sustain him.(Instagram/heinz, Armada de Colombia via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 8:59 AM PST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – After an international search, Heinz has finally made contact with the so-called “Ketchup Boat Guy.”

Dominica sailor Elvis Francois survived weeks at sea, with little more than ketchup to sustain him.

Once Francois was back on dry land, Heinz wanted to give him a new boat but struggled to find him.

Heinz reached out to both the Dominica government and the Colombian Navy that rescued Francois, then turned to social media.

Heinz said the search spanned six continents and took thousands of messages, shares and likes, but finally ended in success.

At last check, the company plans to buy Francois a new state-of-the-art boat.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man visiting Las Vegas for son’s bachelor party hits slot jackpot at Strip casino
Man visiting Las Vegas for son’s bachelor party hits slot jackpot at Strip casino
A woman who goes by "Martha War" sits by the pool during the Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend...
Las Vegas set to hold ‘world’s largest rockabilly event’
Crazy Horse 3 generic photo
Las Vegas gentlemen’s club to be subject of new reality TV show
4 vehicles hit debris from crash, causing one to overturn in south Las Vegas
4 vehicles hit debris from crash, causing one to overturn in south Las Vegas
Grandstand to be build on lake at Bellagio for F1's Las Vegas Grand Prix
Bellagio Fountain Club to be offered for F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix

Latest News

Tyesha Trice and Dylan Mitchell work at the ValuMarket store on Bardstown Road and purchased...
Co-workers buy lottery tickets on lunch break, share $50,000 win
Eli Lilly CEO Dave Ricks urged the government and businesses to help ease the pain of insulin...
Eli Lilly CEO urges others to take steps on insulin affordability
FILE - Former Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter speaks during media day ahead of the...
Former UGA defensive lineman charged in connection to fatal crash
Alex Murdaugh listens to Dr. Paul McManigal’s testimony during Murdaugh’s trial for murder at...
LIVE: Closing arguments begin after Murdaugh jury visit to crime scene
President Joe Biden arrives on the South Lawn of the White House after spending the weekend at...
LIVE: Biden to help mark Department of Homeland Security’s 20th anniversary