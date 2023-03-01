Las Vegas Starbucks second to unionize in Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Another group of workers at a Starbucks location in Las Vegas has voted to unionize, according to Starbucks Workers United Southwest, on Wednesday.

The workers at the location near Tenaya and Azure filed to unionize in January.

“The Tenaya and Azure partners are so excited to lead our store and finally have our voices heard by Starbucks. We stand proudly with the many other stores across the nation in demanding real, effective change,” said Kylie Novick in January, an organizer and two-year partner at the store. “Unionizing our store has already brought our staff together in a way we’ve never seen before and we can’t wait to see the positive impact this will have on our community.”

WELCOME TO THE MOVEMENT! Las Vegas continues to blaze the trail in Nevada with an 18-3 election victory 💙 pic.twitter.com/vLPDuOy7IQ — SBWU Southwest (@SBWUSouthwest) March 1, 2023

It is the second Starbucks in Nevada, both in Las Vegas, to unionize. The first, located on Rainbow and Oakey Boulevards, unionized in December 2022.

According to SBU’s website, more than 278 stores including 41,000 members across the country have unionized since 2021.

