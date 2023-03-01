Las Vegas approves contract to build Downtown Civic Center buildings, plaza

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday approved a contract for a Downtown Civic Center project.

According to the city, the Downtown Civic Center project will include two buildings and a plaza.

#lvcouncil approved a contract with Core West for the construction of Downtown Civic Center Buildings and Plaza, located adjacent to Las Vegas City Hall.



The work includes two buildings and a plaza area. pic.twitter.com/VFXPN8s6WK — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) March 1, 2023

Located adjacent to Las Vegas City Hall, the construction contract was approved for Core West to complete the project.

