Las Vegas approves contract to build Downtown Civic Center buildings, plaza

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:03 AM PST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday approved a contract for a Downtown Civic Center project.

According to the city, the Downtown Civic Center project will include two buildings and a plaza.

Located adjacent to Las Vegas City Hall, the construction contract was approved for Core West to complete the project.

