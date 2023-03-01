HHS says 200,000 Nevadans could be impacted by Medicaid renewal

(MGN Online)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 1:59 PM PST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services estimates 200,000 Nevadans could be impacted by Medicaid eligibility renewals.

A state requirement to keep people on Medicaid regardless of their eligibility will end on March 31 and eligibility reviews will resume April 1. That requirement was put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

That number of Nevadans could be affected over the following 14 months, the HHS says. Those who are now ineligible will need to find new healthcare providers.

The HHS also says some Medicaid members will need to respond to requests to update their information to remain eligible.

They recommend Medicaid members do the following over the next year:

• Check the mail for a renewal packet or request for information, complete it and return it as soon as possible.

• Update addresses with Update My Address website, at a DWSS Office or call (702) 486-1646 or (775) 684-7200.

• Create an account and update their address at AccessNevada.dwss.nv.gov. PIN Required.

• Download the NV Medicaid App to receive broadcast messages, search for providers and view medical history.

Nevadans who believe they may no longer qualify for Medicaid coverage can visit Nevada Health Link to view health plans, tax credits, and subsidies.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LVMPD investigating officer-involved shooting in Henderson near Stephanie, Sunset
Las Vegas officer shoots, injures robbery suspect after pursuit in Henderson
2 dead after shooting at North Las Vegas home
Police: Juvenile finds both parents dead at North Las Vegas home
Raiders’ Darren Waller, Aces’ Kelsey Plum getting married in Las Vegas
Raiders’ Darren Waller, Aces’ Kelsey Plum getting married in Las Vegas
Man visiting Las Vegas for son’s bachelor party hits slot jackpot at Strip casino
Man visiting Las Vegas for son’s bachelor party hits slot jackpot at Strip casino
A woman who goes by "Martha War" sits by the pool during the Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend...
Las Vegas set to hold ‘world’s largest rockabilly event’

Latest News

STREET VENDORS FOLO - VOD - clipped version
Bill seeking to legitimize street food vendors in Nevada introduced
2 bills seek to secure gender-affirming care in Nevada
2 bills seek to secure gender-affirming care in Nevada
Proposed ‘Right to Try’ bill gives terminally-ill Nevadans a chance at treatments
Proposed ‘Right to Try’ bill gives terminally-ill Nevadans a chance at treatments
UNVAXXED FOSTER FAMILY - VOD - clipped version
Family calls for change in vaccine rules for foster families in Nevada, doctors share concerns
Proposal would lure doctors to Nevada by helping pay student loans
Proposal would lure doctors to Nevada by helping pay student loans